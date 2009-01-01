Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rough idle on engine rebuild 2000 Waverunner XL800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Brantford Ontario Age 50 Posts 7 Rough idle on engine rebuild 2000 Waverunner XL800 I've rebuilt my XL800 engine including the carbs over the winter thanks to this forum, You Tube and a number of others. The break in isn't complete on the engine yet. It starts nicely with the use of the new primer line I installed but it idles roughly and will stall if I don't keep a bit of extra gas on. I would estimate the idle RPM to be about 1300 which I think is where the factory would want it to be. At 2000 it won't stall. Not sure I can control it to much less than 2000 reliably.



Could this be intrinsic to poor pop off pressure consistency I noticed during the carb rebuild?



During the carb rebuild I had a terrible time getting consistent pop off pressure results. I could get 60 psi and then 40 psi. Sometimes it was like I pumped up the pressure too quickly and other times it didn't seem to matter. The first set of needle and seats were SBT brand. When I called SBT they determined they must be bad. The tech was fantastic, determined they must have had a bad batch so he ran a test on needle and seats till he found a set that would give him consistent results and he sent me those. I tried them an like a bumpkin couldn't make them work. I bought a batch of Yamaha/Mikuni needle and seats which seemed to be more predictable, enough so I could trim the springs a bit and pretend I was doing it right. I wanted to be consistently within 2 psi but I think I settled at about 5 psi, and I can't say that was really consistent but more a trending pattern.



Might this rough idle improve over time during the engine break in?

If I adjust the low speed needle on the carbs will that increase the idle speed? Is that a potential solution to avoid pulling apart the carbs and redoing?



Any other thoughts on the rough idle on a fresh rebuild?



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules