Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Garage cleanout #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2006 Location Chesterfield VA Posts 983 Garage cleanout Cleaning out. Have a bunch of parts here. Mostly oem but some aftermarket. Can send video and pics. Come get it all for 1k. Parts include

Protec sj plate

Unused protec reduction and steering nozzles

Protec modded 61x cdi

Triple set of riva 44 adapters and fas

61x complete ebox and stator assy

At least 2 62t complete ebox/ stator assys

Protec 62t mani opened up for 48s

Boyosen reed set

Setback 144 kit

61x exhausts

2-3 raider boxes

B1 stock rear exh tube

Vforce 2 reed repl kits

Kawi 1100/750 angled spacers

1100 kawi stock carb rack w/ adapters

B1 midshaft assy nice

B1 1100 conversion midshaft

650 yami complete electrics

Box of kawi motor mounts

Box of kawi couplers

Box of yami motor mounts

Box of yami couplers

Hardware

Hoses "PITD" proud member of



Team TFP Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules