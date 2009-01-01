Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: issues running/carb re-jetting? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Illinois Posts 2 issues running/carb re-jetting? Ok, so new here and overwhelmed with all the info avail.



I have an '89 JS550. The main issue I'm having is it will crank and crank but never start unless I pull on the primer a couple times. Then is starts, runs for a sec and dies out. So seems like a fuel issue. Right?



With that said, and if I'm understanding this correctly, the fuel pump sits on the carb, something I have been wanting to replace. So after searching for awhile, I came across another thread here about carb replacement and the SBN44. I see, I like, I buy, in addition to the spacer to make it fit. So plans this weekend include replacing the carb and fuel lines as they look old as well. Not sure the fuel lines are bad, they just look old and I'm tired of this thing being unreliable. It is so much fun to ride and such a disappointment when it doesn't start.



Ok, to my questions:



1) With my purchase of the SBN44 and spacer, are there any concerns of swapping this out with my existing carb? Will screw holes line up, will it come with gaskets I need? I have read plenty from other posts and seems like with the spacer I'll be ok.



2) What is re-jetting? I've seen this on a couple posts but don't know what this is or how it is done.



3) I have read about the high and low settings. How do I know what to set this at? I see where to set it, just don't understand what to set it at.



3) Does anyone know what size fuel lines I need to buy? I know I can grab them and take them in to match, but the ski is in storage and if someone know off hand, I can pre-order and be ready to go this weekend.



I should say, cards on the table, I'm no mechanic. But there isn't anyone near me that fixes these (that I've found), and when I do make the drive for repair it seems to only run a few times and I'm back to square one. So it is time I learn.



Alos, just incase - here is the part # for the SBN44 I have ordered - BN44-40-8052

