Kawasaki JetMate Steering / Reverse Cables

Got a Jet Mate project that needs steering and reverse cables. Does anyone have a good source on getting something that will work? I beleive these parts are no longer offered from Kawasaki and having no luck at all the usual places.



Any help is much appreciated!



Thanks,

Re: Kawasaki JetMate Steering / Reverse Cables If you know the cable specs length/throw/etc or have one you can send to be matched these guys will make you one. (I use them for all my jetski cables)

www.push-pull.com

Re: Kawasaki JetMate Steering / Reverse Cables Thanks for the response. Will chech that out. Part of my problem is there were no cables with this Jetmate to match up with, so I have nothing to work off of. I'm working on getting some measurements so may be I can get close.



Wonder if anyone else has measured this out already?



