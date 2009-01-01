|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Best Battery For Yamaha & Best Practice For Longevity?
My stock Yami battery lasted 3 years before it died. I pulled it every winter and put it on a trickle charger. I replaced it two years ago with a no name brand and followed the same procedure. When put back in the ski it fired up every weekend for a month and then died on week 5. I replaced it last year with a Napa Legend Premium battery pulled it from the charger 5 weeks ago and the same thing happened fired right up 4 weekends in a row and week 5 it died again.
So, what battery offers the best longevity and what is the best way to maintain it?
