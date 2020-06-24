Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650/750/800/1100 parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location Edmonton,Alberta Age 35 Posts 87 650/750/800/1100 parts



Shipping included



1100 Parts

Stock Nozzle and Nozzle with trim $65 shipped

Nujet impeller $100 shipped

Solas impeller SOLD

Ocean pro vortex filters $150 shipped



800/750 parts

J-line TL fly wheel $300 shipped

R&D head $200 (27cc) shipped

750 milled head SOLD

Timing advance SOLD

750 /2003 800 cdi $150 shipped

750 intake $50 shipped



650 parts

Nozzle/stock pump cone $50 shipped

Solas impeller $100 15.5-22 shipped



Prices in USD and shipping/PayPal fees extra. If in Canada x 1.32



Impeller sizes are in the photo.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) holeshot764 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules