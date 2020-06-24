|
650/750/800/1100 parts
Shipping included
1100 Parts
Stock Nozzle and Nozzle with trim $65 shipped
Nujet impeller $100 shipped
Solas impeller SOLD
Ocean pro vortex filters $150 shipped
800/750 parts
J-line TL fly wheel $300 shipped
R&D head $200 (27cc) shipped
750 milled head SOLD
Timing advance SOLD
750 /2003 800 cdi $150 shipped
750 intake $50 shipped
650 parts
Nozzle/stock pump cone $50 shipped
Solas impeller $100 15.5-22 shipped
Prices in USD and shipping/PayPal fees extra. If in Canada x 1.32
Impeller sizes are in the photo.
