Having a issue, I think is fuel but not sure on wv700
We've been dealing with this for 2 years now. We thought it was fixed this year, but after a hour and a half of running, and about a half tank left it started dying out.
It's 95 wave venture 700. We rebuilt the carbs last year, new plugs, new wear plate and impeller this year. The ski would run then die. We have redone all the fuel lines as well. Anyhow, we took my old trust wr3 todya and his, it ran perfect for a good hour or so, we ran quite awhile, then on our way back it started dying out, no warning lights on the gauge . it would die, then when he went to restart it it would fire right up, it would sputter a bit, then it would take off then die again, and it started getting worse. It didnt matter if it was on reserve or main. This is what has me wondering if this is electrical. When I finally towed it back to the dock and I ran it awhile, I didnt see any air bubbles in the fuel lines. I for sur ethought it was a fuel issue, but now im starting to wonder if this is electrical? It sure feels like a fuel problem though....
I will mention the carbs were rebuilt with mikuni kits as well. Looking for some insight. Will the sensor on the head cause this
