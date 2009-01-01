|
|
-
2020 Hot Products "Best of the West" Series Updates
Racers,
I wanted to give you an update as to my progress with getting events approved and set for the remainder of the 2020 season:
As previously discussed, I am working with the City of Lake Elsinore to promote 2 races. One in July, scheduled for July 18 & 19 and one on August 15 & 16. The races will be either at Launch Pointe (main beach) or at Elm Grove Beach. I am currently waiting for the City to give me final approval and once that has been ascertained then I will make the formal announcement and open registration. As these will be the only two events prior to the World Finals I trust these will be well attended with large lines! Looking forward to making this happen as soon as I get the final word.
Next, November 7 & 8 will be the Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Impros Freeride. Again, as soon as the City gives me the final approval I will make a formal announcement and open registration.
World Finals: Many of you have asked about World Finals and the word I consistently receive from Scott Frazier is that, Yes, there will be a World Finals in October 2020. I don't know the final details of qualifying yet as Scott has indicated that he is working on this aspect and will make an announcement as soon as possible.
2021 - I should be able to announce the 2021 schedule shortly. I am working hard to solidify dates for the 2021 Hot Products Best of the West Series and we should see at a minimum 2 Surf Races and 2 flat water races, perhaps more, depending on sponsorship and attendance.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to email or call me (310) 318-4012 or check the Hot Products Best of the West Series or RPM Racing Enterprises FB pages.
Stay safe and keep yer fingers crossed as I think we're going to be racing and soon!
Sincerely,
Ross Wallach, President/Race Director
RPM RACING ENTERPRISES
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules