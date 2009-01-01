Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Fuel Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Michigan Posts 1 JS550 Fuel Issues I have a js550 pp I transplanted into a js300 hull. I just completely rebuild the motor with new crank seals, rings and fresh hone and all new gaskets. Good even compression and spark. Stock timing stator plate lined to crank halves with 28 btdc flywheel.

For some reason I can not get fuel to the motor.

I'm running a bn44.

I rebuilt the carb

I have good pulse (finger over pulse line)

Fuel pump is working (gas pumps out return line)

I am using the stock rev limiter with cut wires as a restrictor in the return line.

I simplified the fuel system. Tank reserve pickup to inline filter to carb out carb return through restrictor to tank.

Tank check valve is working. All new gas lines.

Still no fuel into the carb. Will start if I pour some fuel down the carb. Also it started once and then stalled when I held the throttle about all the way open.

I'm about to take the carb back apart to recheck my work and check the pop off.

Would a leaking needle and seat cause this?

Is there anything else I should check? I'm feeling kinda stumped

I know I should just buy a spacer and a sbn but I'm already invested in this carb so far



