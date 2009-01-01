Silly question, I havent started this waverunner in a few years.
When I put a fully charged and load tested battery in and press the start button I get a single click from where I believe the starter is.
Thats the issue Im trying to solve but my question is When I insert the lanyard and press the start button should my gauge display be lit up or does the waverunner have to be running to have a visible display?


