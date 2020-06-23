I recently acquired this superjet, it had sat for a while. Its loaded with tons of protec bolt on parts. Head, pipe, intake, 46s, ride plate, grate, ect... the previous owner said pro-tec had done work on the cylinder and cases. Short of tearing down the motor I'm curious if anyone here knows what it is the pro-tec used to do. The cylinder does have RACE 05 scribed on the back. Also, when I had the carbs off there looked to be some numbers scribed on the side of the cylinder near the base gasket. I couldn't make out what they said. Just looking for some info on what I have here.
