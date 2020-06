Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 xp available #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2018 Location fort Myers florida Posts 82 96 xp available 1996 sea doo xp up for sale

motor is stock , has flame arresters ...aftermarket sponsons , new fuel lines ...runs great !

located in south west florida

text 239-322-8033 for any more questions or if want more photos...

$1800

0r

$2000 with single trailer Attached Images B5B9CCCE-10EA-4C27-B868-41F86760653C_1_201_a.jpeg (3.10 MB, 3 views)

B5B9CCCE-10EA-4C27-B868-41F86760653C_1_201_a.jpeg (3.10 MB, 3 views) 0C74FDD6-2969-4D50-93DB-48E8165DA6B8_1_201_a.jpeg (1.29 MB, 3 views) Last edited by jimmy devlin; Today at 08:22 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) scottw090 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules