Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 SPX not firing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Camp Lake, WI Posts 5 94 SPX not firing Ski sat for over three years before I got it. i started with draining old fuel, putting in new plugs. I have spark, but it doesnt start (or even try). Decided to pull the carbs and rotary cover. Rotary valve was dead on, carbs are all Mikuni parts and look clean. Put it back together and still nothing. Poured some premix in the carb to see if it would fire, still nothing. Ski ran before sitting and now it wont even attempt to fire. Battery is good and it cranks very easily. What am I missing? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules