94 SPX not firing
Ski sat for over three years before I got it. i started with draining old fuel, putting in new plugs. I have spark, but it doesnt start (or even try). Decided to pull the carbs and rotary cover. Rotary valve was dead on, carbs are all Mikuni parts and look clean. Put it back together and still nothing. Poured some premix in the carb to see if it would fire, still nothing. Ski ran before sitting and now it wont even attempt to fire. Battery is good and it cranks very easily. What am I missing?
