|
|
-
anyone with a 97 gtx?
hi,
restoring a 97 gtx , and need a picture of the seat mounts front and rear (picture with seats off from top and side if possible ) my seat mounts are not locked into the hull and wanted to see what parts are missing, do you have a rear storage bucket, as it is shown in parts list but not in my gtx.
thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules