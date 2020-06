Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Won't idle. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Cheektowaga,NY Posts 10 Won't idle. just redid two tiger sharks 770. Run great wide open but don't want to idle. I have to keep tapping the throttle up to 3000rpm to keep them running. Carb issue? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Cliff Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules