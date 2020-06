Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 VXR service manual (or WR3?) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 116 650 VXR service manual (or WR3?) Anyone got a link, pdf etc to a 650 VXR or WR3 service manual. I will be acquiring a minty 93 vxr 650 today and like to have a service manual to accompany all my toys.



~ND4. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules