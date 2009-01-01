 Pre-Fab Graphics Kits?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:56 PM #1
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    PWCToday Guru vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    329

    Pre-Fab Graphics Kits?

    I might be using the wrong keywords, but I could not find any threads about graphic kits...
    I am looking to affordably dress up my 2016 STX-15....

    This would be ok, but these don't seem to have green and I call them and no one answered...there is no contact address, etc so it seems suspect....Can anyone recommend a wrap shop that has templates for the Kawasaki?

    https://www.redlinesuperstore.com/wa...2018-slash-red
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:19 PM #2
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    PWCToday Guru vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    329

    Re: Pre-Fab Graphics Kits?

    I think I will order from these guys unless someone pipes up differently. It seems decals are way better than a wrap, especially for a ski.
    https://ipdjetskigraphics.com/shop/d...aphics-kit-ob/
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 