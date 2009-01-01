Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pre-Fab Graphics Kits? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 329 Pre-Fab Graphics Kits? I might be using the wrong keywords, but I could not find any threads about graphic kits...

I am looking to affordably dress up my 2016 STX-15....



This would be ok, but these don't seem to have green and I call them and no one answered...there is no contact address, etc so it seems suspect....Can anyone recommend a wrap shop that has templates for the Kawasaki?



https://www.redlinesuperstore.com/wa...2018-slash-red Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 329 Re: Pre-Fab Graphics Kits? I think I will order from these guys unless someone pipes up differently. It seems decals are way better than a wrap, especially for a ski.

https://ipdjetskigraphics.com/shop/d...aphics-kit-ob/ Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

