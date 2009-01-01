Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 STX DI troubles with engine light #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Texas (TX) Age 53 Posts 1 2002 STX DI troubles with engine light Ive been lurking and researching here for year now, and Ive tried just about everything Ive researched. So my last attempt is asking for help.



I bought two 2002 STX DI's that werent running. I sent both EMM's to be repaired by the "angry man" everyone knows about. That fixed one DI. The second required a complete engine as well. After replacing the engine, this ski wont come out of SLOW mode. The EMM went back a second time and no problems were found. The display is faulty and only a few dashes are visible, so I cant see any specific terms flashing.



Right after reinstalling the EMM on both occasions, the red engine led flashes immediately with key on, even before it starts. Its never been run longer than a few seconds out of the water. When its in the water, water does exit the side port confirming that is getting through the EMM for cooling.



Since I have two ski's, Ive been able to move known good parts over to test. So far from the good ski, Ive tried the EMM, TPS sensor, Air sensor, water temp sensor. All tested separately, and all gave the same results. Ive tested the crank sensor and got 428 ohms, so I assume its working properly.



I may be leaning toward the fuel pump, but Im not sure how to test. The fuel filter was changed during rebuild. An interesting note, the ski that needed an engine, had lost a piston AND crank bearing. So it got very hot. The original TPS also showed signs of high heat from one wire. The wire loom was melting along one wire, but after removing the loom, the wire was intact and looked like new. It had to have gotten hot though.



