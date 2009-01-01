|
|
Kawi stx15f waterbox help
Hi, i own a 2006 Kawi STX15F and i have water leaking at the welded flange on the left side water box(the one that comes off the exhaust pipe, have a few questions.
Can i get the water box out w/o engine removal, and will this be a difficult job?
Some parts site list alternate p/n and i'm starting to see that there are 2 different diameter bungs, did they change midyear and how to be certain of correct part? I have my HIN number handy.
I've also seen some "rebuilt" cans, are these any better than a new one?
Another company, i think a sponsor on these boards advertises and more free flowing one but you have to send in your old one, more of a winter job i guess.
Is there any other aftermarket alternatives?
any additional info welcomed.
Thanks all
Re: Kawi stx15f waterbox help
PS- How do i know if i have an A1 ~ A8 or an A9?
