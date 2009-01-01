Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS 440 Cooling line Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location NJ Age 53 Posts 1 JS 440 Cooling line Questions Hey guys, I've been riding 550s since 88 and have rebuilt a bunch. i just bought an old 440 (84) that had compression problems. cylinders and crank were great just had some heat problems. inside the exhaust ports were professionally ported and polished carb intake had an epoxy put in it which i had never seen before and it looks like this thing was on the ijsba circuit for 5 or 6 yrs ( stickers from 85-93) So needless to say i am worried about the cooling 1)...because of the heat prob. and 2) because the cooling lines were undone in a few spots and there are some things I've never dealt with in my 550s.



First off the line coming off pump is confusing because there is a 1/2" water line coming off the right side (battery side) that looks like it went into a single 1/2" inlet on bottom backside of LS Ex Manifold. The typical left side 3/8 line was attached at bulkhead running no where ... hull had double pissers, one 3-8 line from back of head directly to pisser. Front of exhaust too stinger looks like it was T-off to the other pisser. Front of head (w hose hookup to back of exhaust pipe. Exhaust and stinger are kerker with a supertrapp box.

I thought i saw an alternate water travel for 440s in the Clymer book but could have sworn they were the very early 440s?



My next move is to look at the pump from under to see where and what is happening what these lines.

Ive read some stuff that this could be some sort of jetco or jetnetics set up?

Any help is appreciated

thanks

