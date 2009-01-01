Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '97 1100 stx how to test guage/display/meter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location Alabama Age 56 Posts 21 '97 1100 stx how to test guage/display/meter I have a '97 1100 stx and the display/meter/gauge (not sure what the correct name is) stopped working completely.



I have checked the two fuses in the electrical box, both are good. Anything else I can check?



Is there a way to check this unit to be sure the unit itself is bad before I purchase another?



MORE INFO: This is an 1100 stx that was completely swapped over to an 1100 stx DI hull last year, so I wanted to be sure it is not a wiring issue. However, the display worked fine last summer after the swap.



Switch was left on and battery drained, battery was never properly recharged, ski was jump started several times before display failure.

