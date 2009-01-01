Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 GTI needs choke to get past idle speed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Florida Age 20 Posts 7 97 GTI needs choke to get past idle speed My 97 GTI (717) has been having some carb issues. I've taken apart and cleaned the carb twice and recently rebuilt it along with new fuels lines. My fuel selector valve has been bypassed.



My problem is you need to play with the choke to get the ski to get past idle speed, but once it's up it'll run fine without choke. If you don't get it just right, the ski will die. Once it's going, it'll take about 80% throttle but once you go passed that it'll bog down and act like you're giving it 50%ish throttle.



Does anyone have any idea what this could be? My fuel line connections all seem good, my fuel filter is clean, got good gas.



I was not able to do a pop-off pressure test when I rebuilt it. Not exactly sure what it does or what its for. Could a bad pressure cause this problem?



