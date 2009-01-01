|
2013 Sea Doo GTI130SE Does Not Recognize Key
At the river my Sea Doo was having trouble "Reading Key". I pulled the lanyard off and on a couple of times. The 3rd time I pulled it off, the tp of the DESS post top came off also. Ordered a new one, replaced the DESS post and it still is "Reading Key". Also I get one long beep followed by one short beep. Any advice will be appreciated.
Tim
Re: 2013 Sea Doo GTI130SE Does Not Recognize Key
I've seen that happen before where a key just goes bad. Might need a new one programmed.
