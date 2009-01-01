Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2013 Sea Doo GTI130SE Does Not Recognize Key #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2001 Location Tallahassee, Fl Posts 204 2013 Sea Doo GTI130SE Does Not Recognize Key At the river my Sea Doo was having trouble "Reading Key". I pulled the lanyard off and on a couple of times. The 3rd time I pulled it off, the tp of the DESS post top came off also. Ordered a new one, replaced the DESS post and it still is "Reading Key". Also I get one long beep followed by one short beep. Any advice will be appreciated.



Tim #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,083 Re: 2013 Sea Doo GTI130SE Does Not Recognize Key I've seen that happen before where a key just goes bad. Might need a new one programmed. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



