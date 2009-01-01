 2013 Sea Doo GTI130SE Does Not Recognize Key
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 08:02 PM #1
    tim
    tim is offline
    Frequent Poster tim's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2001
    Location
    Tallahassee, Fl
    Posts
    204

    2013 Sea Doo GTI130SE Does Not Recognize Key

    At the river my Sea Doo was having trouble "Reading Key". I pulled the lanyard off and on a couple of times. The 3rd time I pulled it off, the tp of the DESS post top came off also. Ordered a new one, replaced the DESS post and it still is "Reading Key". Also I get one long beep followed by one short beep. Any advice will be appreciated.

    Tim
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:11 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,083

    Re: 2013 Sea Doo GTI130SE Does Not Recognize Key

    I've seen that happen before where a key just goes bad. Might need a new one programmed.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 