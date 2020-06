Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Just Bought 2 Vintage Stand Ups #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2006 Location South Jersey Posts 240 Just Bought 2 Vintage Stand Ups I have always wanted a super clean old stand up. I found 2 this weekend. Not as nice as I wanted but they have titles. I enjoyed a 440 when I was a kid and now I am an old kid and will enjoy it again. I'm gonna go through both skis. Carb kits, fuel flush, new lines, batteries are going to be my first items. I am fairly familiar with working on 2 and 4 stroke Seadoos. Any other items I should focus my attention on? Attached Images 20200621_134711.jpg (7.11 MB, 5 views) #2 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 52 Posts 616 Re: Just Bought 2 Vintage Stand Ups Nice find.

SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER

1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK

1988 JS440 FREESTYLE

1987 JS550 LIMITED

SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED

WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM

1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK1988 JS440 FREESTYLE1987 JS550 LIMITEDSOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Old man rookie Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules