1996 Wave Blaster, 1997 Wave Blaster 2 and Voyager 2 Place Trailer
Well, stuff happens and situations change. So, I am ready to let go of my Wave Blasters. The 1996 Wave Blaster has many mods, including: Factory pipe exhaust with mod chamber, JetManiacwaterbox, Blowsion girdled head, Zeeltronics total loss ignition, Solas 13/17 impeller, modded stock ride plate, Worx 201 intake grate, and much more. The 1997 Wave Blaster 2 is stock except for: Pro-Tec cylinder head, Rivaflame arrestors, and aftermarket ride plate and intake grate. Both skis have hood struts. The trailer is a 2000 Voyager 2 place with a good sized storage box. Both skis start and run well and I have a clear title for the trailer.The 1996 Wave Blaster has a small crack under the front bond line that was repaired by the previous owner. In the five years I have owned the ski, it has not leaked or caused any problem. I am asking $5,000.00 for both skisand the trailer. I will include a spare 760 short block motor, a work stand with winch setup, and some other parts and tools for a full price offer. Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Thanks for looking. Cash only. No,I wont take a check for more than the asking price. No, I dont need any help selling them.
