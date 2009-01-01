Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Wave Blaster, 1997 Wave Blaster 2 and Voyager 2 Place Trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2014 Location Colorado Springs, CO Posts 14 1996 Wave Blaster, 1997 Wave Blaster 2 and Voyager 2 Place Trailer Well, stuff happens and situations change. So, I am ready to let go of my Wave Blasters. The 1996 Wave Blaster has many mods, including: Factory pipe exhaust with mod chamber, JetManiacwaterbox, Blowsion girdled head, Zeeltronics total loss ignition, Solas 13/17 impeller, modded stock ride plate, Worx 201 intake grate, and much more. The 1997 Wave Blaster 2 is stock except for: Pro-Tec cylinder head, Rivaflame arrestors, and aftermarket ride plate and intake grate. Both skis have hood struts. The trailer is a 2000 Voyager 2 place with a good sized storage box. Both skis start and run well and I have a clear title for the trailer.The 1996 Wave Blaster has a small crack under the front bond line that was repaired by the previous owner. In the five years I have owned the ski, it has not leaked or caused any problem. I am asking $5,000.00 for both skisand the trailer. I will include a spare 760 short block motor, a work stand with winch setup, and some other parts and tools for a full price offer. Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Thanks for looking. Cash only. No,I wont take a check for more than the asking price. No, I dont need any help selling them.

Waveblasters_1.JPGWaveblasters_2.JPGWaveblasters_3.JPGWaveblasters_4.JPGWaveblasters_5.JPGWaveblasters_6.JPGWaveblasters_7.JPGWaveblasters_8.JPGWaveblasters_9.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules