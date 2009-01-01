Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2015 Kawasaki 15f acting up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location brooklyn Age 39 Posts 9 2015 Kawasaki 15f acting up my ski has been acting up since i put it in the water this season. its not getting to full speed or full rpms. it does sometimes for a second or 2 and then the rpms drop down a bit. going up and down as if somethings wrong. i ran the gastank to almost empty and filled it back up and added some marine stabil.



my plan is to change the plugs and see if it still does it.

anything else i should change?

do you think it was bad gas?(yes it was the gas from over the winter)

online i found someone with similiar problems that said it ended up being the intercooler? could it be that?



i do know that when i started it up the last time before taking it out of the water

(just to drive it to boatyard that was drydocking it). it was already starting to get cold(not freezing tho). it started and make loud clunking sounds for like 30 seconds and then went away. its never dont that before. i was sitting a bit before that time i started it? any help would be great. thanks> Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules