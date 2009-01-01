Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1989 js 440 no spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location reading Pa Age 30 Posts 2 1989 js 440 no spark Hi guys need some help with my 1989 440, I havent ridden it in about 3 years its been in my basement with the gas tank drained and fogged till now I got it out put a new battery in it and no spark?? I cut the plug wires back a little and re did them with no luck. The jet ski is a old race ski it doesnt have a charging coil on it. Any ideas on what and how to test components?



thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,118 Re: 1989 js 440 no spark Stock ignition ? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location reading Pa Age 30 Posts 2 Re: 1989 js 440 no spark As far as I know it is stock, just has lightweight fly wheel with no charging Last edited by Shinei64; Today at 12:34 PM . #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,118 Re: 1989 js 440 no spark Will post ohms chart here , check it , report back #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,118 Re: 1989 js 440 no spark image.jpeg

