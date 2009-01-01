|
1989 js 440 no spark
Hi guys need some help with my 1989 440, I havent ridden it in about 3 years its been in my basement with the gas tank drained and fogged till now I got it out put a new battery in it and no spark?? I cut the plug wires back a little and re did them with no luck. The jet ski is a old race ski it doesnt have a charging coil on it. Any ideas on what and how to test components?
thanks
Re: 1989 js 440 no spark
As far as I know it is stock, just has lightweight fly wheel with no charging
Re: 1989 js 440 no spark
Will post ohms chart here , check it , report back
