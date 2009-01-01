 1989 js 440 no spark
  Today, 12:06 PM
    Shinei64
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    reading Pa
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2

    1989 js 440 no spark

    Hi guys need some help with my 1989 440, I havent ridden it in about 3 years its been in my basement with the gas tank drained and fogged till now I got it out put a new battery in it and no spark?? I cut the plug wires back a little and re did them with no luck. The jet ski is a old race ski it doesnt have a charging coil on it. Any ideas on what and how to test components?

    thanks
  Today, 12:11 PM
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,118

    Re: 1989 js 440 no spark

    Stock ignition ?
  Today, 12:33 PM
    Shinei64
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    reading Pa
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1989 js 440 no spark

    As far as I know it is stock, just has lightweight fly wheel with no charging
  Today, 01:06 PM
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,118

    Re: 1989 js 440 no spark

    Will post ohms chart here , check it , report back
  Today, 01:11 PM
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,118

    Re: 1989 js 440 no spark

    image.jpeg
