Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Ultra150 washer for flywheel #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2011 Location CT Age 33 Posts 373 Ultra150 washer for flywheel Good morning everyone.



Anyone know which washer goes where on the crank shaft? Had to rebuilt and parts just thrown into a box.



Thank you!



Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,082 Re: Ultra150 washer for flywheel From that diagram it appears that one sits on each side of the needle bearing in the gear. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2011 Location CT Age 33 Posts 373 Re: Ultra150 washer for flywheel Yes agreed, they are different shapes which is why i ask



Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules