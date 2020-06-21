 Ultra150 washer for flywheel
  Today, 10:26 AM
    turboman412
    turboman412 is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    CT
    Age
    33
    Posts
    373

    Ultra150 washer for flywheel

    Good morning everyone.

    Anyone know which washer goes where on the crank shaft? Had to rebuilt and parts just thrown into a box.

    Thank you!

    Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk
  Today, 10:39 AM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,082

    Re: Ultra150 washer for flywheel

    From that diagram it appears that one sits on each side of the needle bearing in the gear.
  Today, 11:09 AM
    turboman412
    turboman412 is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    CT
    Age
    33
    Posts
    373

    Re: Ultra150 washer for flywheel

    Yes agreed, they are different shapes which is why i ask

    Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk
