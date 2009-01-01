Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Boston Whaler rage 1992 very bad handling! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location stockholm Age 34 Posts 49 Boston Whaler rage 1992 very bad handling! I love almost everything about my new little whaler, everything except driving It (unless the water is blank like a mirror)



The boat bounces on every little wave ,causing it to cavitate every other second.



What can I do to fix this? Ive heard trim tabs , pump stuffer, other intake grate etc.



what works and where can I find parts for it?



boat info:



Boston whaler rage 14 1992

drive train is from Yamaha waverunner 3

