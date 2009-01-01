|
Boston Whaler rage 1992 very bad handling!
I love almost everything about my new little whaler, everything except driving It (unless the water is blank like a mirror)
The boat bounces on every little wave ,causing it to cavitate every other second.
What can I do to fix this? Ive heard trim tabs , pump stuffer, other intake grate etc.
what works and where can I find parts for it?
boat info:
Boston whaler rage 14 1992
drive train is from Yamaha waverunner 3
engine is Yamaha 701 x61.
