cdi for '91 sc
Hi, the cdi on my '91 kawasaki sc is not working. Motor still runs but can't shut it off. Have done all tests and it is the cdi. Original part number was 21119-3721. Who carries a replacement for this cdi? It is a 4 wire(2 kills, stator, ground). Thanks.
