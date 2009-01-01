Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: cdi for '91 sc #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 64 cdi for '91 sc Hi, the cdi on my '91 kawasaki sc is not working. Motor still runs but can't shut it off. Have done all tests and it is the cdi. Original part number was 21119-3721. Who carries a replacement for this cdi? It is a 4 wire(2 kills, stator, ground). Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules