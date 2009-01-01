Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Turbo failures #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 536 Turbo failures I didn't see a sticky for this issue but I'm seeing a lot of turbo failures and most are after exhaust manifold failures sooo...



If you get water in your oil and or had an exhaust manifold failure you need to make sure you clean the turbo oil feed line screen. This is talking from experience here and if you have a better way of doing it by all means add to this post. After you've discovered your oil is contaminated with water you'll have to change your oil and filter several times I suggest the first time you drain the oil pull the feed line off the engine and clean the screen. Then after you change the oil five or six times pull the line off again before you fill it with oil the last time and clean the screen. If you don't do this you'll probably burn up your turbo. The way I did it was pump all the oil out, tilt the trailer all the way down in the front, put a shallow catch pan under that oil line at the rear of the engine or a bunch of rags remove the line, clean the screen put it back on then fill the ski back up with oil. I've also seen where a couple of guys drilled the screen out of the line, I think this is a bad idea because all of the grit and debris will just flow right into your turbo, that's why the screen is there to begin with.



Banjomaniac Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 07:38 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules