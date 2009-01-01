Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2017 1500 SXR cutting out at half to full throttle #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2010 Location LP Posts 179 2017 1500 SXR cutting out at half to full throttle I have a 17 1500 SXR that was stored last year properly winterized for a long term layup, and this year when I have taken it out it is cutting out at half to full throttle. I have changed plugs, checked all connections, pulled the fuel tank vent line off of the tank and replaced it after letting it sit for a minute, repeated the connections to the computer/ECU, and the problem continues. I have heard some say that the engine block temp sensor which is the sensor on the back left side of the motor is standing in the tray. I have repeated the electrical connection to the sensor with no luck.



Does anyone have any suggestions on what might be going on?



Thanks in advance any information



Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2010 Location LP Posts 179 Re: 2017 1500 SXR cutting out at half to full throttle I failed to mention, when it cuts out, if I let off the throttle fully it allows the engine to fire back up. Needless to say a full throttle cutting out scenario does not bode well for the rider as you get launched if not paying attention to it cutting out.





Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules