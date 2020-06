Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 gtx carburetor replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Buck County PA Posts 9 97 gtx carburetor replacement Is there a mikuni replacement for the carbs on 97 gtx 787 motor. Seadoo has them discontinued...the ones on my ski are a mess and I would rather buy new than rebuild



Thanks



Sent from my SM-N975U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules