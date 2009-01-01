Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pump problem on my Basket Case 550 :-( #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Maine Posts 4 Pump problem on my Basket Case 550 :-( Finally got the motor together on my '82 550 Basket Case and thought I would pull the ride plate to clean up the threads ready for some stainless bots to replace the rusted steel ones the PO used only to be greeted by this.



Looks like I'm going to have to find a replacement wear ring, or maybe it's time to think about going to a 440 pump, if I can find one.



Any advice on where and how to find a wear ring or pump gratefully accepted?



Cheers



Andy

