|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Pump problem on my Basket Case 550 :-(
Finally got the motor together on my '82 550 Basket Case and thought I would pull the ride plate to clean up the threads ready for some stainless bots to replace the rusted steel ones the PO used only to be greeted by this.
Looks like I'm going to have to find a replacement wear ring, or maybe it's time to think about going to a 440 pump, if I can find one.
Any advice on where and how to find a wear ring or pump gratefully accepted?
Cheers
Andy
JS550_Pump.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules