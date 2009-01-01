|
|
-
I dream skis
550 westcoast head
Hello i recently purchased a westcoast head for my js550. this is the first a/m head i have ran. i believe there are orings that seal the domes and i feel they may be bad. i would like to check and replace them. how can i get the domes out safely? i also have a spark plug stuck in the front cylinder. the dome is spinning, im open to suggestions to get that out too. im not sure where i can find new seals either.
thanks for any help
