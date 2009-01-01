Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 gsx engine not firing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Buck County PA Posts 7 97 gsx engine not firing I got past the oil in engine, now trying to get it to start.

Engine turns over, has strong spark, has gas, but wont start, compression is strong as well, I checked that the choke is actuating when I pull the choke, and I tried using starter fluid in air intake, still no start. Any suggestions?





Check your spark plugs. When you think all the oil is out, you crank, then more oil spits up from the case and fills the plug tip......no spark. Spray off the plug tip with carb cleaner, spray a little in each plug hole, hold throttle 1/3 open, crank it. They will usually fire off or sputter, then nothing. Pull plugs, spray off with carb cleaner, little in each hole, repeat. You'll have to do this many times before it will finally quit puking up oil and start trying to run on it's own. Be prepared to smoke up the neighborhood!



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

