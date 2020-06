Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 jet power exhaust cooling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Seattle Posts 20 Js550 jet power exhaust cooling Help please my sons 550 came with the cooling routed like in the pics. From head to top of bread box to pisser.. no line is going from the elbow it came blocked with a fitting, the pisser fitting also came blocked as shown. Is this ok to run like this or should I reroute the lines? Seems to run fine. Just don't want no over heating.. thanks in advanced20200619_120148.jpg

20200619_120207.jpg

Last edited by Elchinonica85@gmail.com; Today at 08:03 PM . Reason: More pics

