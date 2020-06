Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx gas filler neck. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 115 650sx gas filler neck. So the filler neck and cap on my 88 650sx have seen better days. It seals for the most part, but its definitely cracked, allows a smidge of water in and gas out at times.



What are my options for a filler neck and cap. I have heard that a yamaha filler neck and cap will work and are better? Part numbers would be GREATLY appreciated. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 303 Re: 650sx gas filler neck. Ada racing makes an aluminum one. You won’t regret it. '88 & '89 650sx

'91 X2

'92 750sx

'98 XL 1200 couch

'07 Ultra LX-parting out haha #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,687 Re: 650sx gas filler neck. Your option is to remind me when you come to pick up the crimper and I’ll give you one gratis. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules