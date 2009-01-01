Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: cdi for '91 sc #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 63 cdi for '91 sc Hi, CDI in my '91 kawasaki sc is not working. Still runs but I can't shut it off.Have done all tests, etc. and it is definately the cdi. Original is part # 21119-3721. It is a 4 wire (2 kill switches, stator ,ground. Is this cdi discontinued? If so, where can I get an aftermarket replacement? thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

