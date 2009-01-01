Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 260 compressor wheel in a 215 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Jupiter Posts 88 260 compressor wheel in a 215 I'm an old school watercraft tech that's been out of the game for a few years now but still manage to knock out a few side jobs from time to time. I'm currently installing an SBT engine for a customer in a 2013 wake pro 215. The supercharger bearings decided enough was enough and took everything out with them. The Compressor wheel on the 215 sustained some damage however I have a brand new compressor wheel from a 2016 260 that's been laying around the shop and I'm wondering if it will work? We're not trying to get more HP, just save some $$. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

