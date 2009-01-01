Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Kawi 1100 triple rack CDKII, not CV's #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location Havabrew Age 56 Posts 5,049 WTB: Kawi 1100 triple rack CDKII, not CV's Decided to keep an STX1100 and it has the CV carbs which I am not a fan of. Must be off an 1100 as the 900's have different jetting. Let me know what you have. Can't believe I am looking as I just sold my old set a month ago! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) johnvx110 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules