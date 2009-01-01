Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What impeller should I use #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Michigan Posts 2 What impeller should I use JS750-A2 Finishing up a stock rebuild with new top end and crank seals. Looking to replace my al impeller with a ss. Low end boost preferred but dont want to move outside power band. Ski has an aftermarket grate and ride plate. What would be a recommended impeller for a stock replacement or slight low end boost? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 212 Re: What impeller should I use In my opinion, you can not go wrong with a skat variable pitch impeller. If you really want a ton of low end go with an 8/16. If you want a great all-around prop get the 9/17. Get the head cut for some more compression and dry out the stock pipe for even more gains. If the budget allows look for the Factory Pipe Products limited pipe and you will be amazed. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules