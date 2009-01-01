|
|
-
What impeller should I use
JS750-A2 Finishing up a stock rebuild with new top end and crank seals. Looking to replace my al impeller with a ss. Low end boost preferred but dont want to move outside power band. Ski has an aftermarket grate and ride plate. What would be a recommended impeller for a stock replacement or slight low end boost?
-
Re: What impeller should I use
In my opinion, you can not go wrong with a skat variable pitch impeller. If you really want a ton of low end go with an 8/16. If you want a great all-around prop get the 9/17. Get the head cut for some more compression and dry out the stock pipe for even more gains. If the budget allows look for the Factory Pipe Products limited pipe and you will be amazed.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules