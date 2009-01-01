 What impeller should I use
    What impeller should I use

    JS750-A2 Finishing up a stock rebuild with new top end and crank seals. Looking to replace my al impeller with a ss. Low end boost preferred but dont want to move outside power band. Ski has an aftermarket grate and ride plate. What would be a recommended impeller for a stock replacement or slight low end boost?
    Re: What impeller should I use

    In my opinion, you can not go wrong with a skat variable pitch impeller. If you really want a ton of low end go with an 8/16. If you want a great all-around prop get the 9/17. Get the head cut for some more compression and dry out the stock pipe for even more gains. If the budget allows look for the Factory Pipe Products limited pipe and you will be amazed.
