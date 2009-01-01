Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ** NO pop-off pressure on my 1993 Waverunner ** #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2007 Location ny Posts 15 ** NO pop-off pressure on my 1993 Waverunner ** Hello forum,





we a yamaha waverunner 700 WBX from 1993.

Carburetor (Mikuni 44mm) has been rebuilt now twice but still is giving us problems.





Hard start (we now switched to primer which helped a bit), and after a 10min run or so it does not start at all anymore.

When I am back at home from the boat launch it usually starts again.





Sounds all like a possible needle and seat problem.





So I got a new set of needle and seat from SBT, this Yamaha has a 1.5 seat.

I also bought a pop off pressure pump to test the pop up pressure and another rebuilt kit to have it all "perfect".





Unfortunately after many many tries ... there is no pop up at all, the N/S is not holding any pressure.

Its hard to say but the gauge never goes over 2-3 psi, so basically nothing.



Double and triple inspected the N/S, switched out spring and arm.









If someone has an idea what to check or what I might be doing wrong ... very much appreciated.





Thanks

.axel Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules