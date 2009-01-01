Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Terrible Cavitation After Pump Rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Evanston IL Age 17 Posts 1 Terrible Cavitation After Pump Rebuild Hello! Yes another cavitation thread haha. This one is quite different though, at least I hope it is. I am halfway through my Yamaha SUV1200 Restoration project, from junkyard to brand new is the goal. I am a bit new with jet pumps so be easy haha.



Few weeks ago, on Lake Michigan the bearing in the duct blew and the whole machine would vibrate at super high frequency. Used this as an excuse to finally fully rebuild my jet pump. I replaced the midshaft bearings and housing, pto coupler, wear ring (now plastic), impeller (Solas Concord), felt packing, and oil seals. Assembled the pieces together with Pro Hondabond 4. Taking a look at the picture attached the impeller and ring seem very tight and well sealed. I originally rebuilt the pump without using sealants on the housings, because of cavitation I then reassembled the housings with Hondabond, local dealer said it would work. After using Hondabond the cavitation seemed a little better but still terrible.



At idle, the machine runs great and moves easy, at 2/8 throttle it has some good power (already love the new impeller), however anything past 2/8 throttle at it completely slips. Can't really exceed 6-10mph however, once I got it to reach 25mph but there was a pinging sound, I quickly stopped and unfortunately couldn't figure out where it came from. From what it seems, the cavitation occurs when the ski starts to plane, as if air in the transom cutout for pump is getting sucked up instead. If I let the waves created behind me push me forward when off of throttle I can pin it for a second with no issues.



So I guess this leads me to a few questions... Hondabond bad choice? Bad driveshaft splines? What gives?



Thanks for any assistance, any input is very appreciated. Sorry for the HUUGE image.

