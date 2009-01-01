Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 GTX Oil in cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Buck County PA Posts 5 97 GTX Oil in cylinder New to me 97 GTX project ski,previous owner had it sitting for over 5 years, wont crank till plugs removed, when cranked with plugs removed oil sprays everywhere,

How Do i clear oil?

is there a fix, or will i need an engine rebuild? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules