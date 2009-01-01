|
|
-
97 GTX Oil in cylinder
New to me 97 GTX project ski,previous owner had it sitting for over 5 years, wont crank till plugs removed, when cranked with plugs removed oil sprays everywhere,
How Do i clear oil?
is there a fix, or will i need an engine rebuild?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules