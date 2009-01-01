|
JS440/550 Conversion Prop Questions
Hey everyone, first off I want to say this is a great site, I've learned a lot from all the knowledge floating around here.
I have a JS440 hull that I dropped a 550 motor into after blowing up the 440. The 550 motor has a milled head and has around 150 psi compression. Everything else is stock in the ski. I'm wondering if I need to put on a new prop and if so what pitch would be ideal. When I punch it out of the hole it seems to cavitate. If I feather the throttle it takes off pretty good. It only happens out of the hole, the top end seems fine. This never happened with the 440 engine so I assume it's too much motor for the existing prop. Thoughts?
I've read lots on this and am more confused than when I started. Right now I'm leaning towards a 16 degree or a 13/18 variable. Just want to hear some other opinions before dropping the cash.
Thanks everyone!
