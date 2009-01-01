Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440/550 Conversion Prop Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location BC Age 36 Posts 1 JS440/550 Conversion Prop Questions Hey everyone, first off I want to say this is a great site, I've learned a lot from all the knowledge floating around here.

I have a JS440 hull that I dropped a 550 motor into after blowing up the 440. The 550 motor has a milled head and has around 150 psi compression. Everything else is stock in the ski. I'm wondering if I need to put on a new prop and if so what pitch would be ideal. When I punch it out of the hole it seems to cavitate. If I feather the throttle it takes off pretty good. It only happens out of the hole, the top end seems fine. This never happened with the 440 engine so I assume it's too much motor for the existing prop. Thoughts?



I've read lots on this and am more confused than when I started. Right now I'm leaning towards a 16 degree or a 13/18 variable. Just want to hear some other opinions before dropping the cash.



Thanks everyone! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules