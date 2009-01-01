Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to me 97 GTX 787 oil hydro locking engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Buck County PA Posts 5 New to me 97 GTX 787 oil hydro locking engine Hi all,

I purchased a pair of 97 sea doos, a GSX, and A GTX The GSX works fine, however I knew the GTX needed work and would be a project.



With The plugs in, the engine wont crank at all. when I remove the plugs it is pumping a shower of 2 stroke oil out of the holes. I was told this sometimes happens when a ski sits for a long time, this one has been sitting for close to 5 years. Is there a way to fix this, or do I need to pull the engine? sorry for the lack of details, this is my first set of seadoos, have previously had yamahas, and kawasaki's and have little knowledge of rotax.



thanks in advance,



