Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: bad porpoising on 650sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 80 bad porpoising on 650sx Hi, i am unable to take advantage of the speed and power that my 650 has because it will not stay in the water. The previous owner had washers under each of the ride plate screws so i placed an additional washer above the two screws on the rear. should this help alleviate porpoising? ive tried riding far forward, back, and everything in between and cant seem to get the speed and performance i would like to have. Im sure this question has been asked before, but what are some of the best ways to minimize my skis porpoising?

Aftermarket ride plate and body english.

