|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
bad porpoising on 650sx
Hi, i am unable to take advantage of the speed and power that my 650 has because it will not stay in the water. The previous owner had washers under each of the ride plate screws so i placed an additional washer above the two screws on the rear. should this help alleviate porpoising? ive tried riding far forward, back, and everything in between and cant seem to get the speed and performance i would like to have. Im sure this question has been asked before, but what are some of the best ways to minimize my skis porpoising?
1986 650SX
Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII
Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs
-
I dream skis
Re: bad porpoising on 650sx
Aftermarket ride plate and body english.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules