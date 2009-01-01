 bad porpoising on 650sx
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:34 PM #1
    VaultBoy
    VaultBoy is offline
    PWCToday Regular VaultBoy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    80

    bad porpoising on 650sx

    Hi, i am unable to take advantage of the speed and power that my 650 has because it will not stay in the water. The previous owner had washers under each of the ride plate screws so i placed an additional washer above the two screws on the rear. should this help alleviate porpoising? ive tried riding far forward, back, and everything in between and cant seem to get the speed and performance i would like to have. Im sure this question has been asked before, but what are some of the best ways to minimize my skis porpoising?
    1986 650SX
    Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII
    Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:42 PM #2
    8716valver
    8716valver is offline
    I dream skis 8716valver's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Averill Park, NY
    Posts
    647

    Re: bad porpoising on 650sx

    Aftermarket ride plate and body english.
    87 JS550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 