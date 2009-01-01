Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cheap Stock Part Mods for 2020 SJ #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 324 Cheap Stock Part Mods for 2020 SJ Just bought a 2020 SJ so I am a little light on funds at the moment. I'll have a B pipe in a few weeks but for now I am curious to know what mods can be done to stock components to give the ski some more oomph. From what I have read and surmised from my own experience here is what I plan to do:



- Remove chokes and grind out choke nubs. Rejet as needed. Maintain stock airbox, remove 1 or 2 screens.

- Recut stock head

- Install 110 main jet inbetween head and exhaust pipe

- Install Worx WR228 intake grate

- Straight bars and grips



