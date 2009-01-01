Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SXI Pro with big pin idling very high #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location San Diego Age 23 Posts 6 Kawasaki SXI Pro with big pin idling very high Okay I am stumped...



Decided to get my 750 running and took it in to get the electrical problems diagnosed and it turned out that there was some salt water still in the exhaust.. so the whole engine was seized. I ended up finding a good big pin engine on eBay that I threw in and it started up great! Then revel up really high while in idle... I siphoned out some gas and there was water in it. I rebuilt the carbs, replaced all fuel lines, and cleaned the gas tank; I thought I had my problems solved. Still raving at like 3000-4000 rpm on the trailer, but it is starting up very nicely. Tried to play with the idle screws and nothing. I preformed a leak down test with some pugs and a brake bleeder last night and it held the 10psi through the night so I have no air leaks. I have tried two different gadgets at the base of the carbs so i don't think I am leaking there. Does any one have any ideas? Carb issue? CDI issue?



My last engine was a 750 small pin and my carbs have not been re jetted since switching over, should I have rejected them? I have all small pin electronics I think, but I do have a big pin stator. I also have after market flame arrestors. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

